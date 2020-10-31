MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The National Weather Service has issued Flash Flood Warning for Broward County on Saturday morning.
The warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Heavy thunderstorms were affecting the county producing heavy rain across Broward.
The National Weather Service said between 2 and 5 inches of rain had fallen during the last couple of hours.
Locations that could experience flash flooding include, Fort lauderdale, Hollywood, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Tamarac, Margate, Lighthouse Point, and other cities in northern Broward.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area with the training thunderstorms.
A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.
