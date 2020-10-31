MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A woman about to give birth and on the way to the hospital had her husband first take her to the county’s Supervisor of Elections Office because she wanted to make sure she got her vote in.

“She said ‘no no no, I need to fill it out right now’,” said Orange County Supervisor of Elections employee Karen Briceño González.

That was the reaction from the woman after Briceño handed her a mail-in ballot and told her to mail it back by November 3rd.

“It was an odd situation but she wanted to vote and that was her right as an American citizen,” said Briceño.

It all started around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, when Briceño was processing voter ballots.

“All of a sudden I get a voter in front of me and he hands me two driver’s licenses. He had been waiting in line and I came and I told him, ‘I need your driver’s license for you to vote’. He says ‘no you don’t understand, I already voted’,” she said.

The man told Briceño that his wife had not voted and she was waiting in the car for her ballot.

“I go we ‘need her here’ and he basically told me that’s gonna be a problem because she refuses to go to the hospital until she votes,” said Briceño.

Ballot in hand, Briceño stepped outside the building, which located close to Winnie Palmer Hospital where the couple was heading so the woman could give birth.

“She was calm, the husband was a little bit more nervous. We want to facilitate every voter that is eligible to vote, the right to vote, no matter their circumstances, no matter the situation. I understand the importance of this election to some people. I gave her an “I Voted” sticker and she was on her way to the hospital. She was very happy that she got to vote,” she said.

“I hope that the baby is safe and she is safe and they are assured that their ballot was put in the ballot box and that their vote will be counted,” she added.

The staff here elections office plans to get the baby a onesie with the words “First Vote” on it and stickers that say “Future Voter.”