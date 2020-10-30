MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The thought of letting their children do traditional door to door trick-or-treating door-to-door for candy is definitely a scary idea for parents this year due to the pandemic.

In light of that, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is recommending alternative ways to celebrate Halloween.

They suggest hosting a virtual costume party so you keep your distance from others. Also, you can go to a well-planned local drive-thru trunk-or-treat event in your neighborhood.

You should avoid crowded places and large gatherings to reduce exposure and spread of the virus.

Although discouraged, if you are still considering in-person trick-or-treating, be sure to keep your mask on at all times, practice social distance, and wash your hands frequently. Stay clear of traffic and carry a flashlight or glow sticks for drivers to see you.

According to the Centers for Disease Control guidance, many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading the coronavirus.

The CDC ranked some popular Halloween activities from low to high risk, which are as follows:

LOWER RISK ACTIVITIES

Carving and decorating pumpkins with members of your household

Carving and decorating pumpkins outside with friends and neighbors (socially distanced)

Virtual Halloween costume contest

Halloween movie night with members of your household

Decorating your home

MODERATE RISK ACTIVITIES

Lining up individually wrapped candy bags at the end of your driveway for trick-or-treaters to grab

Visiting a pumpkin patch or orchard with sanitizing and social distancing rules in place

Outdoor costume parties where people wear protective masks and stay more than 6 feet apart (a costume mask is not a substitute for a protective cloth mask)

HIGHER RISK ACTIVITIES

Traditional trick-or-treating

Crowded indoor costume parties

Indoor haunted houses

For a list of more activities and guidance about other upcoming holidays visit the CDC’s holidays webpage.