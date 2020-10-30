  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Coronavirus, Halloween, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The thought of letting their children do traditional door to door trick-or-treating door-to-door for candy is definitely a scary idea for parents this year due to the pandemic.

In light of that, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is recommending alternative ways to celebrate Halloween.

They suggest hosting a virtual costume party so you keep your distance from others. Also, you can go to a well-planned local drive-thru trunk-or-treat event in your neighborhood.

You should avoid crowded places and large gatherings to reduce exposure and spread of the virus.

Although discouraged, if you are still considering in-person trick-or-treating, be sure to keep your mask on at all times, practice social distance, and wash your hands frequently. Stay clear of traffic and carry a flashlight or glow sticks for drivers to see you.

According to the Centers for Disease Control guidance, many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading the coronavirus.

The CDC ranked some popular Halloween activities from low to high risk, which are as follows:

LOWER RISK ACTIVITIES

  • Carving and decorating pumpkins with members of your household
  • Carving and decorating pumpkins outside with friends and neighbors (socially distanced)
  • Virtual Halloween costume contest
  • Halloween movie night with members of your household
  • Decorating your home

MODERATE RISK ACTIVITIES

  • Lining up individually wrapped candy bags at the end of your driveway for trick-or-treaters to grab
  • Visiting a pumpkin patch or orchard with sanitizing and social distancing rules in place
  • Outdoor costume parties where people wear protective masks and stay more than 6 feet apart (a costume mask is not a substitute for a protective cloth mask)

HIGHER RISK ACTIVITIES

  • Traditional trick-or-treating
  • Crowded indoor costume parties
  • Indoor haunted houses

For a list of more activities and guidance about other upcoming holidays visit the CDC’s holidays webpage.

