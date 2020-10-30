MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump is a busy man leading into Tuesday’s general election, with rallies scheduled in seven states starting Saturday, including another stop in South Florida, albeit a late one.
Trump’s campaign on Friday announced that the President will deliver remarks at Opa-Locka Executive Airport, on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 11:30 p.m.
It’ll be his fifth and final stop of the day on Sunday after appearances in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, and Georgia.
Saturday, the President will kick off his whirlwind seven state tour in Pennsylvania where he four scheduled events in the state.
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are hotly contesting Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, as counties prepare to process a crush of 3 million mailed ballots, more than 10 times the amount received in 2016’s election.
On Monday, the last day before Election Day, he’ll visit North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and has two stops in Michigan.
