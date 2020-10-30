MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a deadly double shooting overnight in northwest Miami-Dade.
It happened Thursday night after 11 p.m. in the area of NW 192nd Street and 82nd Avenue, near Lawton Chiles Middle School.
Police said one person was taken to the hospital as trauma alert, the other died before paramedics arrived.
CBS4’s Brooke Shafer said investigators were focusing their attention on a white Mercedes, a yellow tarp could be seen around the passenger side.
More from CBSMiami.com
Former Secretary Of State John Kerry: Idea Of Joe Biden Embracing Socialism Is ‘Scare Tactic’ By President Trump
Police: Miami-Dade Officer Arrested By Federal Drug Agents
Trump To Largely Maskless, Shoulder-To-Shoulder Supporters In Tampa: ‘Wearing A Mask Is Appropriate When Social Distancing Isn’t Possible’
Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.
You must log in to post a comment.