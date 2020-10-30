TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – More than 50 percent of Florida’s registered voters have cast ballots by mail or at early voting sites, as turnout continues to surge ahead of Tuesday’s elections.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, 7.8 million, or 7,822,033 people had cast ballots as of Friday morning, with only four days remaining before the Nov. 3 general election.

EARLY VOTING

Democrats retained a lead in voting by mail, while Republicans had an edge through early voting.

As of Friday morning, more than 3.4 million people have voted early.

Democrats had cast 1,133,402 votes in person while Republicans have cast 1,607,631 votes in person. Unaffiliated voters account for 682,519 and third-party voters cast 47,639.

In Miami-Dade and Broward counties combined, 695,040 people have gone to early voting polls to cast their ballots.

In Miami-Dade, the total is 410,220, which includes 146,371 Democrats, 152,964 Republicans, and 110,885 from unaffiliated or third-party voters.

In Broward County, the total number of early voters is 284,820. Democrats cast 137,026 ballots, Republicans cast 80,457 and 71,161 votes are from unaffiliated or third-party voters.

VOTE-BY-MAIL

There have been more than 4.3 million vote-by-mail ballots returned in Florida.

Statewide, voters had cast 4,350,842 mail-in ballots, with 1,997,028 by Democrats and 1,359,116 Republicans.

Another 938,756 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated voters, while third-party voters had cast 55,942.

Overall, there are more than 1.6 million mail ballots requested but not yet returned. Of those, 685-thousand are held by Democrats and more than 512-thousand are with Republicans.

SOUTH FLORIDA

In Miami-Dade and Broward counties combined, 886,812 votes had been cast by mail, while another 398,653 had not been returned yet.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, voters had cast 449,645 mail in ballots, with 208,803 by Democrats and 116,040 by Republicans.

Another 124,802 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated and third-party voters.

Overall, there are more than 219-thousand vote-by mail ballots requested but not yet returned in Miami-Dade. Of those, more than 91-thousand are held by Democrats and 57-thousand are with Republicans.

BROWARD

In Broward, voters had cast 417,167 mail in ballots, with 245,492 by Democrats and 71,934 by Republicans.

Another 99,741 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated and third-party voters.

Overall, there are more than 179-thousand vote-by mail ballots requested but not yet returned in Broward. Of those, more than 91-thousand are held by Democrats and 35-thousand are with Republicans.

According to the US Elections Project, as of Friday, more than 83-million Americans had voted early, either by mail or in person This is already more than the total number of early votes cast in the 2016 election.

If you still have a vote-by-mail ballot, you should drop if off at a secure drop box, which are located at all early voting sites, instead of putting it in the mail.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by your county supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Early voting ends on Sunday, Nov. 1. There is no early voting on Monday, Nov. 2.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The heavy voting has come as polls show Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in a close race in Florida, one of a handful of critical battleground states across the country.