MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer is on the wrong side of the law after being arrested early Thursday morning by federal authorities, Miami-Dade police have confirmed.

A Miami-Dade police spokesman confirmed one of their officers was arrested by agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, however, additional information will be coming out of the US Attorney’s office.

According to a CBS4 News source, the officer is Rod Flowers, son of Bal Harbour Police Chief Raleigh Flowers.

The source says the officer is accused of protecting shipments of cocaine, as he escorted the drug loads being moved throughout the county.

More from CBSMiami.com

Texas Family Drives More Than 20 Hours To Be Reunited With Microchipped Dog, ‘Stolen 6 Years Ago’

Former Secretary Of State John Kerry: Idea Of Joe Biden Embracing Socialism Is ‘Scare Tactic’ By President Trump

Mysterious Orb Caught On Camera In Florida Pastor’s Home

A second CBS4 News source confirmed the officer under arrest works out of the Miami-Dade Intracoastal Police station in Aventura and confirmed a Rodrick Flowers works at the station.

That second source also says another Miami-Dade Police officer is being sought in connection to the case.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as its made available.