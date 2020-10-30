MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported 883 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 additional deaths in Miami-Dade County on Thursday. The highest number of newly reported cases since mid-September.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade county’s overall total to 185,552 and 3,643 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 4.65%.
In Broward, there were 642 new cases and no new deaths. The Broward County’s overall total increased to 86,091 cases and 1,522 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 5.07%. It’s also the first time since mid-September that Broward’s 2-week positivity rate average has been above 5%.
In Monroe, there were 21 new cases and no additional deaths. Monroe county’s overall totals are 2,290 cases and 25 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 7.82%.
Statewide, there were 5,592 new cases and 73 additional deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 800,216 across Florida and 16,927 total deaths.
The two-week positivity rate in Florida increased to 5.27%.
