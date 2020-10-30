MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hoping to keep a spooky good time from being a coronavirus spreader event, Airbnb is warning against house parties this Halloween weekend.
On Friday, Airbnb issued a reminder that parties are banned in Florida listings and that the company may take legal action against guests who their rules prohibiting parties.
“To strengthen our hosts’ protection against parties amid concerns about a second wave of the pandemic, we recently announced that we are prohibiting one-night reservations over the Halloween weekend in entire home listings in Florida and throughout the United States and Canada,” Airbnb said in a statement.
The company said it understands that most people are respectful in their host’s homes and will disrupt some one-night reservations where no party was planned.
“This action is designed to help protect our hosts and the communities they live in,” Airbnb said.
Those with reservations of two days or more over the weekend are required to confirm that they understand that they may be removed from an Airbnb location or subjected to legal action if they violate the rules on parties.
The house party ban comes on the heels of the company announcing a global party ban in August and initiating a “party house” crackdown in Florida in August, suspending or removing 40 listings in the process.
