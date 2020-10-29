MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a motorcyclist who got mixed up in President Trump’s motorcade Thursday afternoon.
According to FHP Troopers closed part of the road at Northwest 36th Street and 67th Avenue in West Miami-Dade when President Trump left his resort to head to the airport.
Troopers say a motorcyclist was riding recklessly and tried to get on the road that was shut down.
A motorman tried to stop the man and in doing so lost control and fell off his bike. Fortunately, he was not hurt.
Several agencies then joined in a short pursuit that ended with a bailout.
Troopers found the abandoned motorcycle but were still looking for the motorcyclist.
