MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported 746 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 additional death in Miami-Dade County on Wednesday.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade county’s overall total to 183,996 and 3,625 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 4.54%.
In Broward, there were 645 new cases and no new deaths. The Broward County’s overall total increased to 84,983 cases and 1,520 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 4.82%.
In Monroe, there were 15 new cases and no additional deaths. Monroe county’s overall totals are 2,229 cases and 25 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 7.43%.
Statewide, there were 4,115 new cases and 66 additional deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 790,426 across Florida and 16,775 total deaths.
The two-week positivity rate in Florida remains at 5.18%.
