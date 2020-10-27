FORT LAUDERDALE (CBS/AP) – More than a million dollars worth of medical-grade gloves and other medical supplies destined for hospitals and clinics were stolen from a warehouse in Coral Springs.

Medgluv, a supplier of medical gloves to the national health care industry, said it received the shipment on Friday night. It contained about 6 million pieces of medical supplies including the much-needed gloves.

On Sunday night, surveillance video shows thieves backing a truck up to the shipping container and hauling off the personal protective equipment. It took only a few minutes.

“We’ve had hospitals asking for this product on a daily basis waiting for this to arrive,” said Rick Grimes, Medgluv’s vice president of sales and marketing. “It’s heartbreaking in so many different ways.”

He did not elaborate on whether the company thought the theft was lucky timing or an inside job.

Police are investigating as well as federal authorities because the medical-grade exam gloves were federally registered.

Grimes said the company was “crushed.” He added, “These are not just consumers. These are friends. We play an important part in the role of health care.”

