MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm, muggy start across South Florida with temperatures in the low 80s.
We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s in the afternoon. A few showers will be possible, but the rain chance remains low. Tuesday night’s lows will be warm again in the upper 70s.
Dry air stays with us Wednesday and Thursday and keeps our rain chances low as we enjoy mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be heating up with more sunshine in place. Highs will climb to 90 degrees. Our average high is 85 degrees.
On Friday some spotty storms will be possible in the afternoon. This weekend, temperatures will not be as hot with highs closer to normal. Saturday will be breezy, mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Just a few storms possible for Halloween. Daylight Saving Time will end on Sunday, November 1st at 2 a.m. as we “Fall Back” and turn our clocks back an hour.
