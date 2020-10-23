MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Early voting in the Sunshine State kicked off to a record-breaking start this week and President Trump will join the millions of Floridians in early voting this weekend.

Deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere confirmed to CBS4 News that the president will cast his ballot on Saturday in West Palm Beach.

Mr. Trump arrives in Florida on Friday afternoon around 4pm. He’s flying into Ocala and has a scheduled rally at 4:30pm in Central Florida at the Villages, a massive Central Florida retirement community that is a regular stop for GOP candidates.

He will go from The Villages to Pensacola for an evening rally in a region that typically provides large margins for Republicans.

Trump’s Vice President, Mike Pence, is also coming to Florida on Saturday.

Pence will be campaigning in Lakeland and Tallahassee.

Pence is slated to appear at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Lakeland International Airport and then will hold a rally at 6:30 p.m. at Tallahassee International Airport, the Trump campaign announced Thursday.

Meantime, former President Barack Obama will be in Miami Saturday to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The Biden campaign has not announced where the Obama event will be held in Miami and whether it will be open to the public.

Obama shared his support of the Biden-Harris ticket in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Joe Biden is also back on the campaign trail Friday. Biden will deliver a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, about COVID-19 and the economy.

Florida is a key state in the presidential election. Polls indicate Trump and Biden are in a toss-up race in Florida.

Trump won Florida and its 29 electoral votes in 2016 by 113,000 votes, and the state is considered a must-win if Trump is to secure re-election.