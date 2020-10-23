MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Georgia man is out of $9,000 in cash after a flirtatious bar encounter at a local casino ended up with him being drugged and his money taken by an unknown woman inside a Dania Beach hotel room.
The victim told police that after a night of drinking and gambling with a woman he met at a casino on Friday, Sept. 11, the woman drove him to his hotel room in Dania Beach.
Police say that the victim told him the woman encouraged him to ‘drink up,’ but when the victim woke up the next morning, he discovered a white substance in his glass, the woman gone and thousands in cash missing.
MORE ON CBSMIAMI.COM
Chief Colina: Actions Of Uniformed Miami Officer With Pro-Trump Mask At Voting Site ‘Unacceptable’
Miami Beach Postal Employee Admits To ‘Stealing Mail Sporadically’ For The Past 2 Years
Veteran Teacher Speaks Out As COVID-19 Cases Jump To 90 At Miami-Dade County Public Schools
The woman was last seen in an unknown make or model white four-door vehicle wearing a gray mask and matching color dress.
If you recognize her, please contact BSO’s Dania Beach Det. Taylor Smith at 954-518-0153. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.
You must log in to post a comment.