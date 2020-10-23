MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Time is running out if you want to vote-by-mail in the general election but haven’t requested your ballot yet. Saturday, October 24 at 5pm is the deadline to request your vote-by-mail ballot.

Here’s how:

Request a ballot through your county supervisor of Elections website. Immediate family members or guardians can request a ballot for someone else. A voter’s signature is required and must match the signature on file.

Florida allows any voter to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by your county supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can track their ballots to make sure they’ve been received and processed by their county elections departments.

Secure drop boxes are also available for returning vote-by-mail ballots are at all early voting sites in all three counties, while they are open.

There are 33 early voting locations in Miami-Dade and 22 early voting locations in Broward and 5 locations in Monroe County.

The last day to vote early in person is November 1.

In Miami-Dade, those drop boxes are also located:

Elections Department (Main Office), 2700 NW 87th Avenue, Miami, Fl. 33172

Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st Street (Lobby), Miami, FL. 33128

North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd Street, Miami Gardens, FL. 33056

South Dade Regional Library, 10750 SW 211 Street, Cutler Bay, FL. 33189

In Broward, those additional drop boxes are located: