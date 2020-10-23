TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – More than 4.7 million Floridians have already voted in the Nov. 3 general election and there are still 11 days to go.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, 4,771,956 million voters have either cast their ballots by mail or in person early voting.

EARLY VOTING

More than 1.3 million people have voted early. Democrats have cast 499,802 votes in person while Republicans have cast 641,324 votes in person. Unaffiliated voters account for 234,115 and third-party voters cast 16,451.

In Miami-Dade and Broward counties combined, 267,187 people have gone to early voting polls to cast their ballots.

In Miami-Dade, the total is 159,881, which includes 61,548 Democrats, 61,273 Republicans, and 37,060 from unaffiliated or third-party voters.

In Broward County, the total number of early voters is 107,306. Democrats cast 55,998 ballots, Republicans cast 30,084 and 21,224 votes are from unaffiliated or third-party voters.

VOTE-BY-MAIL

There have been more than 3.3 million vote-by-mail ballots returned in Florida.

Statewide, voters had cast 3,380,264 mail-in ballots, with 1,610,564 by Democrats and 1,042,525 by Republicans.

Another 687,692 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated voters, while third-party voters had cast 40,483.

Overall, there are more than 2.5 million mail ballots requested but not yet returned. Of those, 1 million are held by Democrats and more than 800-thousand are with Republicans.

SOUTH FLORIDA

In Miami-Dade and Broward counties combined, 920,702 votes had been cast by mail, while another 649,819 had not been returned yet.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, voters had cast 328,269 mail in ballots, with 158,788 by Democrats and 83,605 by Republicans.

Another 85,876 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated and third-party voters.

Overall, there are more than 334-thousand vote-by mail ballots requested but not yet returned in Miami-Dade. Of those, more than 138-thousand are held by Democrats and 88-thousand are with Republicans.

BROWARD

In Broward, voters had cast 592,433 mail in ballots, with 336,385 by Democrats and 106,903 by Republicans.

Another 149,145 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated and third-party voters.

Overall, there are more than 315-thousand vote-by mail ballots requested but not yet returned in Broward. Of those, more than 192-thousand are held by Democrats and 53-thousand are with Republicans.

Elections officials anticipate many counties will have more than 60 percent of the anticipated turnout completed before Nov. 3.

With early voting now underway, early voting sites are an option for submitting your ballot. There are secure drop boxes at all early voting sites where you can drop your vote-by-mail ballots instead of putting it in the mail.

Saturday, October 24 is the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

Request a ballot through your county supervisor of Elections website. Immediate family members or guardians can request a ballot for someone else. A voter’s signature is required and must match the signature on file.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by your county supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both candidates. No Republican has won the presidency without winning Florida since Calvin Coolidge in 1924.