MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are searching for the gunman who shot up a Miami home, leaving one man dead and three people injured, including a baby.

Police say their ShotSpotter system alerted them to shots being fired around midnight in the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 50th Street.

When police arrived, they found four people had been hit.

A 21-year-old man, identified by family members as Anton Walker, died.

Two other young men and baby girl were all taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The baby was grazed in the head by a bullet and will be fine. The other two are in stable condition.

Family members are puzzled and want answers.

“They need to get theirselves together. This could have been our Dad. This could have been my Dad gone over some nonsense,” said Sonia, whose nephew was shot but is recovering.

Sonia said she’s outraged by the shooting which took place outside the duplex and she has no idea who did this.

“I can’t tell you. If I would I could and I would tell you.”

Another family member recalls what happened.

“Found my little brother and a friend shot dead.”

A third family member doesn’t know who is responsible but wants it to end.

“There was a beef in this neighborhood and it needs to stop.”

Neighbor Vivian Mack says gunfire in the neighborhood is quite common and heard the gunfire at midnight.

“These guns kept shooting, like a machine gun. They kept going on and on and on,” she said. “This is something that goes on in our neighborhood quite a lot and I mean a lot. “We just had another shootout about a week ago and they shot up my husband’s car and this neighborhood, I’m ready to leave.” She added, “They say Black Lives Matter so why does this keep going on?”

Police say they have no word on a motive or any information on the suspected shooter or shooters. It’s also not known who the actual target was.

“We need phone calls with information coming in. This was a senseless shooting and we need people to continue to come forward,” said Miami Police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat. “If you knew a baby was inside this home and you were the shooter, that is beyond anything we can think of right now.”

“If you know something, say something and you should speak up because this could have been you and I’m just glad it wasn’t because my Dad turns 78 today,” said Sonia.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Miami Police or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.