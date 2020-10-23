MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Florida Department of Health reported 520 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths in Miami-Dade County on Friday.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade county’s overall total to 181,017 and 3,597 deaths. The two-week positivity rate average was 4.78%.
In Broward, there were 456 new cases and no new deaths. Broward county’s overall total is 82,706 and 1,519 deaths. The two-week positivity rate average was 4.10%
In Monroe, there were 20 new cases and no additional deaths. Monroe county’s overall total is 2,151 cases and 25 deaths. The two-week positivity rate average was 8.92%.
Statewide, there were 3,689 new cases and 74 additional deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 771,780 across Florida and 16,544 total deaths.
The two-week positivity rate in Florida is now 5.18%.
