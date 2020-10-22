MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Perez Art Museum Miami is on track to reopen to the public in just over two weeks.
According to a release from PAMM, the museum will first open to members on Nov. 5 and 6. First responders and health care professionals are welcome during the preview reopening.
The public reopening will follow that Saturday, Nov. 7.
All guests, members or not, must reserve timed tickets online ahead of their visit. In addition to that, the first hour of daily ticket slots is reserved for guests 62 years of age or older.
Facial coverings, which go over the mouth and nose, are required. Also of note, PAMM has implemented one-way paths and hand-sanitizing stations throughout the venue.
To purchase tickets, click here.
