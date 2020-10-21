MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Biden for President campaign released a statement Wednesday in what they say are “ongoing tactics in Florida.”

They mentioned recent emails meant to intimidate voters and dissuade them from participating in our democracy based on their party affiliation.

Biden for President Florida Communications Director Carlie Waibel released the following statement:

“In the United States of America, we cannot and will not stand for any behavior that could intimidate voters from participating in our democracy. Our country stands for freedom, liberty, and democracy, and these scare tactics have no place in our state. It’s clear that those running scared will try anything in the closing weeks of the election. There are no excuses for this behavior. We are committed to making sure every Floridian can vote and every vote is counted.”

On Tuesday, Steve Simeonidis, chairman of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, tweeted a photo from the early voting polling site in the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in downtown Miami.

That photo has since gone viral.

Simeonidis’ tweet reads, “Here is @CityofMiami Police Officer Daniel Ubeda, in full uniform with badge and gun wearing his Trump mask inside of the polling location in government center. This is city-funded voter intimidation. Ubeda should be suspended immediately.”

Here is @CityofMiami Police Officer Daniel Ubeda, in full uniform with badge and gun wearing his Trump mask inside of the polling location in government center. This is city funded voter intimidation. Ubeda should be suspended immediately. pic.twitter.com/TbJxu6mcem — Steve Simeonidis (@stevesimeonidis) October 20, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday it will have special agents available in each field office to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on election day.

Feds seek to ensure public confidence in the integrity of the election process by providing local points of contact for the public to report possible election fraud and voting rights violations while the polls are open through election day.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud,” said United States Attorney Fajardo Orshan. “The Department of Justice will always act appropriately to protect the integrity of the election process.”

“As Americans get ready to vote, the FBI is asking each citizen to remain vigilant and report any suspected criminal scheme targeting voters to the FBI immediately,” said Special Agent in Charge Piro.

MORE ON CBSMIAMI.COM

Chief Colina: Actions Of Uniformed Miami Officer With Pro-Trump Mask At Voting Site ‘Unacceptable’

Miami Beach Postal Employee Admits To ‘Stealing Mail Sporadically’ For The Past 2 Years

Veteran Teacher Speaks Out As COVID-19 Cases Jump To 90 At Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Officials say actions of persons designed to interrupt or intimidate voters at polling places by questioning or challenging them, or by photographing or videotaping them, under the pretext that these are actions to uncover illegal voting may violate federal voting rights law.

In order to respond to complaints of election fraud or voting rights concerns during the voting period that ends on November 3, and to ensure that such complaints are directed to the appropriate authorities, United States Attorney Fajardo Orshan stated that Counselor to the U.S. Attorney and District Elections Officer Harry Wallace will be on duty in this District while the polls are open. He can be reached by the public at the following telephone number: 786-439-3288.

Also, the local FBI field office can be reached by the public at Miami.fbi.gov or (754) 703-2000.

Click here to learn more about the FBI’s role investigating election crime.

In the case of a crime of violence or intimidation, officials urge you to please call 911 immediately, as state and local police have primary jurisdiction over polling places.