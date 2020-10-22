MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Flood watch remains in effect for Broward and Miami-Dade counties through this evening because the ground is saturated from the heavy rain yesterday and any additional rainfall will lead to more flooding.

Scattered showers are moving across parts of South Florida early Thursday bringing a mild, muggy start with mid to upper 70s. There will be breezy showers on and off again throughout the day with the potential for some heavy downpours in spots.

The sun will come out at times with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

RELATED: ‘It’s A Mess’: South Florida Swamped With Heavy Rain & Floods Which Could Leak Into Thursday

A Coastal flood advisory remains in effect through this evening due to minor saltwater flooding caused by the higher than normal “King Tides.” Coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times.

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents at the beach due to a strong onshore flow. A small craft advisory is in effect for boaters due to choppy conditions on the bays.

Tonight passing showers possible with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday the rain chance will decrease a bit and we’ll have the potential for spotty storms and highs in the upper 80s.

But the rain chance increases again on Saturday due to more moisture around. Scattered showers and storms will be possible with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday the rain change goes down and spotty storms will be around.

By early next week we should enjoy plenty of warm sunshine with highs back in the upper 80s.