MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Heavy rain quickly filled up intersections and streets Wednesday, leaving drivers a choice: try to navigate it or just turn around.

Between six to seven inches of rain feel in just 48 hours, leaving cars to wade through flood waters – a foot deep in some places.

“There’s water just up to my bumper. All the way down through here. A few cars come through, but mostly trucks like that one there. It’s a mess,” said Joe Riggens.

He was trying to navigate a flooded neighborhood near SW 28th Ave. and Broward Blvd.

While the rain may be tapering off a bit Wednesday night, so much has already fallen that it would only take a brief downpour to lead to more flooding. It’s why the National Weather Service has extended the flood watch through Thursday evening.

In addition to the flooding rain, residents have to deal with the king tides along the coast.

Philip Toyster is battling that problem in Hollywood Beach.

“During the king tide it gets like this but lately we’ve been having a lot of rain storms,” he said.

Those storms have overwhelmed the drainage system, which is pumping out water before the next high tide which is around midnight Thursday.

Combined with the ocean breeze and rough surf, a coastal flood advisory remains in effect through Thursday evening.

So even though heavy downpours are not as wide spread Wednesday evening, the flooding continues. Any more rain will quickly lead to more flooding overnight or Thursday.

“Stay in if you don’t have to go out, that’s my advice,” said Roosevelt Tyson.

He’s a driver who worked through and around the flooded streets early Wednesday.

But if you do have to go out for whatever the reason, Barbara White wants residents to “please be safe and courteous to one another.”

So stay safe and courteous as everyone deals with what will likely be another day of flooded streets and intersections with more rain in the forecast.