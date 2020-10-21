  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Donald Trump, Local TV, Miami News

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – President Donald Trump will hold campaign rallies Friday in two of Florida’s Republican strongholds as he tries to turn out supporters in the Nov. 3 election.

Trump is slated to hold a rally at 4:30 p.m. Friday in The Villages, a massive Central Florida retirement community that is a regular stop for GOP candidates, Trump’s campaign said Wednesday.

He will go from The Villages to Pensacola for a 7 p.m. rally in a region that typically provides large margins for Republicans.

MORE ON CBSMIAMI.COM
Uniformed Miami Officer Disciplined For Wearing Pro-Trump Mask At Voting Site
Biden Campaign: ‘We Will Not Stand For Any Behavior That Could Intimidate Voters’
FBI: Miami Attorney Accused Of Being Serial Bank Robber

Polls indicate Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden are in a toss-up race in Florida, widely viewed as a crucial state for Trump’s re-election bid.

(©2020 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)

Comments