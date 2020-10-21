TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – President Donald Trump will hold campaign rallies Friday in two of Florida’s Republican strongholds as he tries to turn out supporters in the Nov. 3 election.
Trump is slated to hold a rally at 4:30 p.m. Friday in The Villages, a massive Central Florida retirement community that is a regular stop for GOP candidates, Trump’s campaign said Wednesday.
He will go from The Villages to Pensacola for a 7 p.m. rally in a region that typically provides large margins for Republicans.
Polls indicate Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden are in a toss-up race in Florida, widely viewed as a crucial state for Trump’s re-election bid.
