MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11:00 a.m. on October 19, 2020.
FLORIDA: 756,727 confirmed cases
- Increase: 1,707
- Total Deaths: 16,222
- Newly Reported Deaths: 54 *(Reported in last 48 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 47,125
- Total Tests: 5,746,529
- Negative Test Results: 4,982,556
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.86%
MIAMI-DADE: 178,726 confirmed cases
- Increase: 372
- Total Deaths: 3,547
- Newly Reported Deaths: 7 *(Reported in last 48 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 8,059
- Total Tests: 991,364
- Negative: 810.667
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.76%
BROWARD: 81,277 confirmed cases
- Increase: 170
- Total Deaths: 1,515
- Newly Reported Deaths: 5 *(Reported in last 48 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 6,126
- Total Tests: 616,269
- Negative: 534,112
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 3.61%
MONROE: 2,080 confirmed cases
- Increase: 31
- Total Deaths: 25
- Newly Reported Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 48 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 138
- Total Tests: 19,706
- Negative: 17,4612
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 8.46%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 8,157,704 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 219,706 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 40,122,835 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 1,114,857
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed c30ases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
