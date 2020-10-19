WATCH LIVECBS4 News at Noon
MIAMI (CBSMiami)

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11:00 a.m. on October 19, 2020.

FLORIDA: 756,727 confirmed cases

  • Increase: 1,707
  • Total Deaths: 16,222
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 54 *(Reported in last 48 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 47,125
  • Total Tests: 5,746,529
  • Negative Test Results: 4,982,556
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.86%

MIAMI-DADE: 178,726 confirmed cases 

  • Increase: 372
  • Total Deaths: 3,547
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 7 *(Reported in last 48 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 8,059
  • Total Tests: 991,364
  • Negative: 810.667
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.76%

BROWARD: 81,277 confirmed cases

  • Increase: 170
  • Total Deaths: 1,515
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 5  *(Reported in last 48 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 6,126
  • Total Tests: 616,269
  • Negative: 534,112
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 3.61%

MONROE: 2,080 confirmed cases

  • Increase: 31
  • Total Deaths: 25
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 48 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 138
  • Total Tests: 19,706
  • Negative: 17,4612
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 8.46%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 8,157,704 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 219,706 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 40,122,835 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 1,114,857

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed c30ases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

