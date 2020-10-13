MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Fresh off a rally Monday night in Sanford, President Donald Trump plans to return to Miami on Thursday, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday afternoon, Miami Beach PD wrote, “MBPD has been made aware of a visit from @POTUS on Thursday, October 15. Although not in Miami Beach, the visit will require the FULL CLOSURE of the MacArthur Causeway (I-395) from 7pm to 11pm. Pedestrians and cyclists will also be prohibited from accessing the Cswy.”

TRAFFIC: MBPD has been made aware of a visit from @POTUS on Thursday, October 15. Although not in @MiamiBeachNews, the visit will require the FULL CLOSURE of the MacArthur Causeway (I-395) from 7P to 11P. Pedestrians and cyclists will also be prohibited from accessing the Cswy. pic.twitter.com/cYiXYj8v7L — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 13, 2020

Police are asking drivers to use the Julia Tuttle (1-I95) or 79 Street Cswy to enter or exit Miami Beach. Residents of Palm, Hibiscus, Star, and Fisher Islands may return home via the westbound MacArthur Cswy.

Any residents exiting these islands will also be directed eastbound on the MacArthur Causeway. All other traffic must exit the City via the alternate causeways. No exceptions will be made.

We encourage you to use the Julia Tuttle (I-195) or 79 Street Cswy to enter or exit Miami Beach. Residents of Palm, Hibiscus, Star, and Fisher Islands may return home via the westbound MacArthur Cswy. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 13, 2020

No other details about Mr. Trump’s visit has been made available.

On Friday, President Trump has a campaign stop scheduled at Ocala International Airport at 4 p.m. where he is hosting a Make America Great Again Rally.

The Trump rallies, along with appearances slated for Tuesday in Broward County by Democratic candidate Joe Biden, underscore the importance of Florida in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

At Monday night’s rally in Sanford, Trump was defiant as ever about the coronavirus. He turned the campaign rally, his first outside of Washington D.C. since contracting COVID-19, into a full-throated defense of his handling of the pandemic that has killed 215,000 Americans, joking that he was healthy enough to plunge into the crowd and give voters “a big fat kiss.”

There was no social distancing and mask-wearing was spotty among the thousands who came to see him.

RELATED; CAMPAIGN 2020

With three weeks to go before the election, Trump is pushing to correct a stubborn deficit in national and battleground state polling which includes Florida.

Trump narrowly beat his 2016 rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton, in the state by just over 112,000 votes. Some recent polls have suggested a close race in the state, while others have put Democrat Joe Biden ahead.