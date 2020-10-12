MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump was back on the campaign trail after battling coronavirus. His first stop: battleground Florida.

“I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women. Everyone. I’ll just give you a big fat kiss,” President Trump told the crowd Monday.

Just before the rally, the White House said the president has tested negative for the virus.

Despite CDC guidelines, supporters were not distant. Many were not wearing face coverings in Sanford, near Orlando.

“I am so energized by your prayers and humbled by your support. We’ve had such incredible support,” President Trump said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was seen not wearing a mask and not keeping a distance from people. He was also captured giving those in the crowd high-fives.

The governor also spoke at the rally and tried to fire up the base.

“Will you storm the voting booths to reelect Donald trump president of the united states?” DeSantis asked to rally the crowd.

The Florida Democratic Party Monday night criticized the president and governor for not taking the pandemic seriously. Democratic Congressman Ted Deutch believes the president is losing support over the handling of COVID-19.

“Even after getting COVID-19, still is letting politics discrete what he does instead of listening to scientists and public health officials,” the congressman said.

CBS News’ Battleground Tracker shows Democratic nominee Joe Biden clinching the 270 electoral votes needed and Florida is still a tossup.

The Associated Press reports the president’s advisors have admitted privately there’s little hope to winning without Florida.

“Times are hard. Unemployment is way up due to the pandemic and the terrible way in which it has been handled,” the former vice president said Monday.

The former vice president spoke Monday in Ohio. His campaign has also released a new digital-only add meant for Florida voters called “Drop it in the Box” featuring music from Snoop Dogg’s song “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”

Biden will be in Pembroke Pines and Miramar Tuesday to discuss voting and a vision for older Americans.

The president is going to come back to Florida this Friday in Ocala.