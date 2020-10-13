WATCH LIVESenators question Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on 2nd day of confirmation hearings.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 12:00 p.m. on October 12, 2020.

FLORIDA: 738,749 confirmed cases

  • Increase: 2,725
  • Total Deaths: 15,722
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 123  *(Reported in last 48 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 46,225
  • Total Tests: 5,600,616
  • Negative Test Results: 4,854,675
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.59%

MIAMI-DADE: 175,837 confirmed cases 

  • Increase: 440
  • Total Deaths:  3,465
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 20  *(Reported in last 48 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 7,996
  • Total Tests: 964,731
  • Negative: 786,914
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.86%

BROWARD: 79,611 confirmed cases

  • Increase: 177
  • Total Deaths: 1,481
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 12 *(Reported in last 48 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 6,061
  • Total Tests: 599,324
  • Negative: 518,831
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 3.11%

MONROE: 1,971 confirmed cases

  • Increase:  13
  • Total Deaths: 24
  • Newly Reported Deaths:  0 *(Reported in last 48 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 134
  • Total Tests: 19,017
  • Negative: 17,033
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 7.07%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 7,806,186 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 215,251  (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 37,880,040 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 1,081,951

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

RELATED:
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask

Comments