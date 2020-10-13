Comments
RELATED:
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 12:00 p.m. on October 12, 2020.
FLORIDA: 738,749 confirmed cases
- Increase: 2,725
- Total Deaths: 15,722
- Newly Reported Deaths: 123 *(Reported in last 48 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 46,225
- Total Tests: 5,600,616
- Negative Test Results: 4,854,675
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.59%
MIAMI-DADE: 175,837 confirmed cases
- Increase: 440
- Total Deaths: 3,465
- Newly Reported Deaths: 20 *(Reported in last 48 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 7,996
- Total Tests: 964,731
- Negative: 786,914
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.86%
BROWARD: 79,611 confirmed cases
- Increase: 177
- Total Deaths: 1,481
- Newly Reported Deaths: 12 *(Reported in last 48 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 6,061
- Total Tests: 599,324
- Negative: 518,831
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 3.11%
MONROE: 1,971 confirmed cases
- Increase: 13
- Total Deaths: 24
- Newly Reported Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 48 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 134
- Total Tests: 19,017
- Negative: 17,033
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 7.07%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 7,806,186 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 215,251 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 37,880,040 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 1,081,951
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
RELATED:
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask
You must log in to post a comment.