MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 1 p.m. on October 4, 2020.
FLORIDA: 716,459 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 1,868
- Total Florida Resident Deaths: 14,671
- Newly Reported Deaths: 47 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 44,709
- Total Tests: 5,404,082
- Negative Test Results: 4,680,415
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.52%
MIAMI-DADE: 172,205 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 345
- Total Resident Deaths: 3,334
- Newly Reported Deaths: 6 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 7,847
- Total Tests: 933,264
- Negative: 759,052
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.80%
BROWARD: 77,934 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 171
- Total Resident Deaths: 1,420
- Newly Reported Deaths: 5 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 5,894
- Total Tests: 578,703
- Negative: 499,884
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 3.11%
MONROE: 1,869 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 8
- Total Resident Deaths: 22
- Newly Reported Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 123
- Total Tests: 18,231
- Negative: 16,350
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 3.17%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 7,399,459 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 209,563 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 34,986,505 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 1,034,538
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
