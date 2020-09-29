MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Despite Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ rollback of coronavirus restrictions, Publix Super Markets says it is not making any changes to its current COVID-19 safety policies.

In a statement to CBS4 on Tuesday, a Publix spokesperson wrote, “We have made no changes to our current policies in light of the Phase 3 announcement.”

Last Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses in Florida, and banned local fines against people who refuse to wear masks as he seeks to reopen the state’s economy despite the spread of the coronavirus.

Publix, however, said customers are still required to wear face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix store.

But what about those one-way aisles?

“One-way aisles have been discontinued in Publix stores not currently under local ordinance requiring this measure. Miami-Dade and Broward counties are the two Florida counties with ordinances in effect that would keep one-way directional aisles. This change occurred earlier this month and not in relation to Phase 3,” said Director of Communications Maria Brous.

Brous added, “We implemented one-way aisles at the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic to help our customers understand and practice social distancing and over time, it has become widely understood and adopted into our routines. We will continue to provide friendly social distancing reminders in our stores, through signage, floor markers at checkout and other queuing areas, as well as through our public address announcements.”