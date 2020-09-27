MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In a surprise announcement, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses, including bars and clubs.

“There will not be limitations from the state of Florida,” announced Gov. DeSantis.

The order moves every county into Phase 3.

Under the order, local leaders can’t fine people for failing to wear a mask in public. Leaders can’t force restaurant owners to use less than 50% indoor capacity. Counties must provide specific reasons if restaurants are still not at full capacity in the new phase. And all businesses must be allowed to open, including bars and nightclubs.

But since the executive order went into effect, places like the Elbo Room on Las Olas Blvd. had plenty of patrons not wearing masks and not social distancing.

“Last night it was just crazy. There was so many people, so we waited till today to come by and I’m keeping my mask on,” said Catherine Tyson.

Chris Nelson was one not wearing a mask.

“We need our freedom. We need to get out and about. And hopefully the virus will stay down. I mean time will tell,” Nelson said.

The governor’s new set of rules mandates local orders must lay out the justification and state the economic cost of tougher capacity restrictions.

Broward County has since amended a new emergency order relaxing restrictions at bars and nightclubs, but only at a 50% capacity indoor and a 50% capacity outdoors. If a business wants to operate at 100% capacity, social distancing must be enforced.

However, in Miami-Dade County, Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the county’s 11 p.m. curfew still remains in effect.

Face masks are still required at businesses by employees and the public.

The county stated they are still giving out citations.

“I’m not against it if you have pre-existing conditions. I just don’t think everyone should wear a mask.”