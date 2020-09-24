MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest had been made in the murder of Miami Senior High School head football coach Corey Smith.

Police have not named the person taken in custody, saying “once the process is complete we will provide the identity.”

Miami-Dade police were called to Smith’s home on Monday, where he was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta confirmed to CBS4 that a 15-year-old family member was the only other person in the home at the time.

The teen, who was not identified by police, told authorities he was doing homework and heard gunshots.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody when ballistics confirmed that the gun they found on the night of the shooting was the murder weapon, according to a senior law enforcement source.

The source said the 9mm gun reportedly belonged to the coach, adding that detectives found the gun inside a garbage can on the side of the house.

The teen is currently at Miami-Dade PD headquarters.

A source told CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald that Smith’s brother Lamar Alexander was one of four people killed in a shootout with police in Miramar on December 5, 2019, after the robbery of a jewelry store and a UPS truck was hijacked.

Police said Alexander and his accomplice Ronnie Hill robbed the store. The shootout also took the lives of UPS driver Frank Ordonez and a civilian.

Alexander’s 15-year-old son was the teenager who was reportedly the only other person in the home with Smith.