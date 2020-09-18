NEW CBSMIAMI APPDownload The New CBSMiami App Here
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 12:00 p.m. on September 18, 2020.

FLORIDA: 677,660 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 3,204
  • Total Florida Deaths: 13,386
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 139  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 42,234
  • Total Tests: 5,045,344
  • Negative Test Results: 4,360,061
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.77%

MIAMI-DADE: 165,980 confirmed cases 

  • One-Day Increase: 385
  • Total Deaths: 3,027
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 50  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 7,679
  • Total Tests: 878,521
  • Negative: 710,521
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.93%

BROWARD: 75,266 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 218
  • Total Deaths: 1,317
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 6  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 5,761
  • Total Tests: 545,086
  • Negative: 468,936
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 3.19%

MONROE: 1,801 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 2
  • Total Deaths: 22
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 0   *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 120
  • Total Tests: 17,152
  • Negative: 15,339
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 2.70%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 6,681,251 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 197,763 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 30,241,377 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 947,266

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

