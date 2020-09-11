MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hundreds of colleges across the country have made the SAT and ACT optional for applicants due to the coronavirus pandemic and now there’s a push to make Florida universities follow suit.

Admissions directors at Florida’s public universities want the state to change its rules for the current admissions cycle, according to the Sun Sentinel.

It says Florida and Wyoming are the only two states that haven’t dropped the requirement yet, according to FairTest: The National Center for Fair & Open Testing.

Due to the fact that Florida universities still require the standardized test scores, students are scrambling to find a location to take it because the test sessions keep getting cancelled due to the pandemic.

High school seniors have already started applying to schools and the admissions directors want action soon because they say many students won’t meet the criteria for acceptance.

Suspending the SAT and ACT requirement would require action from the Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the state university system.

The Sentinel reports the board is scheduled to meet Wednesday but does not plan to take up the issue. Board staff members say they have scheduled additional test sessions this fall, but there are concerns those additional test sessions could be cancelled as well.