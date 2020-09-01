MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hannah Bassan is one of a growing number of students who hasn’t been able to take her SAT to get into college, all thanks to the coronavirus.

“I did everything right, I waited, I did my practices,” she said. “I’m ready to take the test, I don’t have the opportunity to.”

The honors student and soccer player was supposed to take it in March but it’s been canceled each time she’s signed up.

“I want to go to a highly competitive academic school and everything else is there. The GPA is there, the extracurricular are there,” she said. “The only thing that’s holding me back is the test score.”

Bassan’s mom, Kelli, is just as frustrated.

“My daughter’s at a complete disadvantage and it’s totally out of control and unfair,” she said.

Now they’ve made plans to take the test in Jupiter — hoping there’s less of a chance of cancellation.

“She’s scheduled to take the test again in September and October. We made her an appointment to take the test in September like an hour and a half away hoping that that test site won’t be canceled in Jupiter,” Kelli Bassan said.

Schools that are part of the state university system require the test.

The Board of Governors said in a statement, “We have advised universities to extend the deadlines for students to submit the required scores for admission if possible.”

The College Board, who administers the test, said, “The college board has asked our member colleges to be flexible toward students who can’t submit SAT scores, who submit them later or who did not have the chance to test more than once.”

Dr. Anthony DeNapoli is dean of undergrad admissions at Nova Southeastern University.

“I think students are caught in the middle of all this at this point in time,” he said.

He said he’s seen student frustration building and NSU has taken action, they’re not requiring a test for most new undergrads.

“We are going to ‘test optional’ for the fall. We are a test optional school. We haven’t been in the past, but we have chosen to do that for the fall of 2021,” Dr. DeNapoli said.

For those like Hannah Bassan who want to take a test, Amuni Beck Of Beck College Prep has a suggestion.

“If you’ve been preparing for the SAT, don’t just register for the SAT. Venture out prepare for the ACT, Beck said. “The ACT is offering three exams in September, three exams in October, so it increases the probability of you being able to take a standardized test.”