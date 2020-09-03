Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus Deaths, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 1 pm on Sept. 3, 2020.

FLORIDA: 637,013 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 3,571
  • Total Florida Deaths: 11,800
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 149 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 39,428
  • Total Tests: 4,724,739
  • Negative Test Results: 4,080,683
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate:  5.79%

MIAMI-DADE: 159,978 confirmed cases 

  • One-Day Increase: 578
  • Total Deaths: 2,600
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 46  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 7,387
  • Total Tests: 829,920
  • Negative: 667,927
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 7.84%

BROWARD: 72,634 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 263
  • Total Deaths: 1,206
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 9  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 5,475
  • Total Tests: 515,769
  • Negative: 442,255
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 5.03%

MONROE: 1,753 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 6
  • Total Deaths: 16
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 0  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 113
  • Total Tests: 16,335
  • Negative: 14,570
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate:  4.17%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 6,115,276 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 185,958  (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 26,074,609 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 863,933

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

