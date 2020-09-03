Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 1 pm on Sept. 3, 2020.
FLORIDA: 637,013 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 3,571
- Total Florida Deaths: 11,800
- Newly Reported Deaths: 149 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 39,428
- Total Tests: 4,724,739
- Negative Test Results: 4,080,683
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 5.79%
MIAMI-DADE: 159,978 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 578
- Total Deaths: 2,600
- Newly Reported Deaths: 46 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 7,387
- Total Tests: 829,920
- Negative: 667,927
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 7.84%
BROWARD: 72,634 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 263
- Total Deaths: 1,206
- Newly Reported Deaths: 9 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 5,475
- Total Tests: 515,769
- Negative: 442,255
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 5.03%
MONROE: 1,753 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 6
- Total Deaths: 16
- Newly Reported Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 113
- Total Tests: 16,335
- Negative: 14,570
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.17%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 6,115,276 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 185,958 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 26,074,609 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 863,933
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
