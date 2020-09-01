MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 2 pm on Sept. 1, 2020, keeping in mind that on Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health severed all ties with Quest Diagnostics after the company’s failure to follow state law in reporting all COVID-19 test results in a timely manner to state health officials. Quest failed to report nearly 75,000 test results dating back to April which means “most of the data in Tuesday’s upload – while it will have historical significance – will have little impact on the status of the pandemic today,” according to the FDOH.
FLORIDA: 631,040 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 7,569 (3,773 not including backlogged cases from Quest Diagnostics)
- Total Florida Deaths: 11,521
- Newly Reported Deaths: 190 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 38,859
- Total Tests: 4,682,883
- Negative Test Results: 4,044,826
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 5.96% (5.90% excluding Quest backlog)
MIAMI-DADE: 159,059 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 2,149 (sharp jump includes backlogged cases from Quest Diagnostics)
- Total Deaths: 2,537
- Newly Reported Deaths: 100 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 7,322
- Total Tests: 823,890
- Negative: 662,333
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 8.33% (8.21% excluding Quest backlog)
BROWARD: 72,245 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 1,124 (sharp jump includes backlogged cases from Quest Diagnostics)
- Total Deaths: 1,187
- Newly Reported Deaths: 3 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 5,411
- Total Tests: 512,102
- Negative: 438,973
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: (5.33% (5.23% excluding Quest backlog)
MONROE: 1,743 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 9
- Total Deaths: 16
- Newly Reported Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 112
- Total Tests: 16,222
- Negative: 14,467
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.60%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 6,045,064 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 183,870 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 25,559,850 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 851,781
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
