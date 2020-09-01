WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 2 pm on Sept. 1, 2020, keeping in mind that on Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health severed all ties with Quest Diagnostics after the company’s failure to follow state law in reporting all COVID-19 test results in a timely manner to state health officials. Quest failed to report nearly 75,000 test results dating back to April which means “most of the data in Tuesday’s upload – while it will have historical significance – will have little impact on the status of the pandemic today,” according to the FDOH.

FLORIDA: 631,040 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 7,569  (3,773 not including backlogged cases from Quest Diagnostics)
  • Total Florida Deaths: 11,521
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 190 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 38,859
  • Total Tests: 4,682,883
  • Negative Test Results: 4,044,826
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate:  5.96%    (5.90% excluding Quest backlog)

MIAMI-DADE: 159,059 confirmed cases 

  • One-Day Increase: 2,149  (sharp jump includes backlogged cases from Quest Diagnostics)
  • Total Deaths: 2,537
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 100  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 7,322
  • Total Tests: 823,890
  • Negative: 662,333
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 8.33%   (8.21% excluding Quest backlog)

BROWARD: 72,245 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 1,124  (sharp jump includes backlogged cases from Quest Diagnostics)
  • Total Deaths: 1,187
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 3  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 5,411
  • Total Tests: 512,102
  • Negative: 438,973
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: (5.33%  (5.23% excluding Quest backlog)

MONROE: 1,743 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 9
  • Total Deaths: 16
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 0  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 112
  • Total Tests: 16,222
  • Negative: 14,467
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate:  4.60%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 6,045,064 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 183,870 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 25,559,850 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 851,781

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

