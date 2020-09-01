MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 2 pm on Sept. 1, 2020, keeping in mind that on Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health severed all ties with Quest Diagnostics after the company’s failure to follow state law in reporting all COVID-19 test results in a timely manner to state health officials. Quest failed to report nearly 75,000 test results dating back to April which means “most of the data in Tuesday’s upload – while it will have historical significance – will have little impact on the status of the pandemic today,” according to the FDOH.

FLORIDA: 631,040 confirmed cases

One-Day Increase: 7,569 (3,773 not including backlogged cases from Quest Diagnostics)

Total Florida Deaths: 11,521

Newly Reported Deaths: 190 *(Reported in last 24 hours)

Resident Hospitalizations: 38,859

Total Tests: 4,682,883

Negative Test Results: 4,044,826

14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 5.96% (5.90% excluding Quest backlog)

MIAMI-DADE: 159,059 confirmed cases

One-Day Increase: 2,149 (sharp jump includes backlogged cases from Quest Diagnostics)

Total Deaths: 2,537

Newly Reported Deaths: 100 *(Reported in last 24 hours)

Resident Hospitalizations: 7,322

Total Tests: 823,890

Negative: 662,333

14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 8.33% (8.21% excluding Quest backlog)

BROWARD: 72,245 confirmed cases

One-Day Increase: 1,124 (sharp jump includes backlogged cases from Quest Diagnostics)

Total Deaths: 1,187

Newly Reported Deaths: 3 *(Reported in last 24 hours)

Resident Hospitalizations: 5,411

Total Tests: 512,102

Negative: 438,973

14-Day Average Positivity Rate: (5.33% (5.23% excluding Quest backlog)

MONROE: 1,743 confirmed cases

One-Day Increase: 9

Total Deaths: 16

Newly Reported Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)

Resident Hospitalizations: 112

Total Tests: 16,222

Negative: 14,467

14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.60%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 6,045,064 confirmed cases

Deaths: 183,870 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

AROUND THE WORLD: 25,559,850 confirmed cases

Deaths: 851,781

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face

Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms

Stay home when you are sick

Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands

Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus

Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

Mild to severe respiratory illness

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

RELATED:

South Florida Testing Locations

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

How To Make Your Own Face Mask