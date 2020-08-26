Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on August 26, 2020.
FLORIDA: 608,722 confirmed cases
- One-Day increase: 3,220
- Total Florida Deaths: 10,872
- Newly Reported Deaths: 155 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 37,404
- Total Tests: 4,499,640
- Negative Test Results: 3,884,096
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 7.04%
MIAMI-DADE: 154,135 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- One-Day Increase: 750
- Total Deaths: 2,317
- Newly Reported Deaths: 40 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 7,124
- Total Tests: 792,568
- Negative: 636,455
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 9.93%
BROWARD: 69,883 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 299
- Total Deaths: 1,160
- Newly Reported Deaths: 13 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 5,252
- Total Tests: 489,501
- Negative: 418,748
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 6.66%
MONROE: 1,700 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 5
- Total Deaths: 15
- Newly Reported Deaths: 1 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 111
- Total Tests: 15,688
- Negative: 13,975
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 5.65%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 5,781,834 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 178,578 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 23,936,026 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 820,438
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
