MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on August 26, 2020.

FLORIDA: 608,722 confirmed cases

  • One-Day increase: 3,220
  • Total Florida Deaths: 10,872
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 155 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 37,404
  • Total Tests: 4,499,640
  • Negative Test Results: 3,884,096
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 7.04%

MIAMI-DADE: 154,135 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • One-Day Increase: 750
  • Total Deaths: 2,317
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 40 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 7,124
  • Total Tests: 792,568
  • Negative: 636,455
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 9.93%

BROWARD: 69,883 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 299
  • Total Deaths: 1,160
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 13  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 5,252
  • Total Tests: 489,501
  • Negative: 418,748
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 6.66%

MONROE: 1,700 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 5
  • Total Deaths: 15
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 1  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 111
  • Total Tests: 15,688
  • Negative: 13,975
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 5.65%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 5,781,834 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 178,578 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 23,936,026 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 820,438

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

