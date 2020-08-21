Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on August 21, 2020.
FLORIDA: 593,286 confirmed cases
- One-Day increase: 4,684
- Total Florida Deaths: 10,304
- New Deaths: 120 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 35,997
- Total Tests: 4,373,944
- Negative Test Results: 3,773,926
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 8.49%
MIAMI-DADE: 150,305 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- One-Day Increase: 1,143
- Total Deaths: 2,219
- New Deaths: 34 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 6,937
- Total Tests: 769,923
- Negative: 617,687
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 11.81%
BROWARD: 68,542 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 474
- Total Deaths: 1,068
- New Deaths: 17 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 4,914
- Total Tests: 478,042
- Negative: 408,642
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 8.16%
MONROE: 1,687 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 12
- Total Deaths: 14
- New Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 107
- Total Tests: 15,367
- Negative: 13,667
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 7.66%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 5,576,384 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 174,292 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 22,722,058 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 794,369
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
