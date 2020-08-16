  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMHow to Tighten Crepey Skin
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Special
    2:30 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMCBS 4 Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus Deaths, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on August 16, 2020.

FLORIDA: 569,637 confirmed cases

  • One-Day increase: 3,779
  • Total Florida Deaths: 9,587
  • New Deaths: 107 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 33,928
  • Total Tests: 4,239,309
  • Negative Test Results: 3,659,212
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 9.41%

MIAMI-DADE: 145,307 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • One-Day Increase: 937
  • Total Deaths: 2,057
  • New Deaths: 10 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 6,699
  • Total Tests: 743,163
  • Negative: 595,936
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 13.08%

BROWARD: 66,447 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 474
  • Total Deaths: 980
  • New Deaths: 40 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 4,470
  • Total Tests: 462,633
  • Negative: 395,325
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 8.85%

MONROE: 1,633 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 15
  • Total Deaths: 13
  • New Deaths: 0  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 103
  • Total Tests: 14,713
  • Negative: 13,068
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 9.55%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 5,365,752 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 169,506 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 21,492,209 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 771,689

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

RELATED:
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask

Comments