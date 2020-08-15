MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — Early voting has been underway across South Florida for two weeks now, but it ends Sunday, August 16.

There will be no voting on Monday ahead of the Florida Primary on Tuesday, August 18.

However, if you still have a vote-by-mail ballot sitting at home, you can take it to an early voting site because they all have dedicated ballot boxes located outside where you can drop off your vote-by-mail ballots. You don’t even have to get out of your car.

To find an early voting location near you, click here to view the schedule, times, and locations in Miami-Dade.

Click here to view schedule, times, and locations in Broward County.

RELATED: PRIMARY ELECTION VOTERS GUIDE

If you decide to vote in person on Election Day, you have to go to your assigned precinct.

Voters are also encouraged to review their customized sample ballot to prepare in advance.

All poll workers will be wearing face shields, masks and disposable gloves in accordance with the Florida Department of Health and CDC guidelines.

All common touch-points will be wiped down with disinfectant and hand sanitizer will be available to all voters when arriving and leaving voting locations. Social distancing protocols will also be in effect.

Voters are required to wear facial coverings.