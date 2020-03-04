WATCH LIVE
Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Park Now Offer Antigen Testing
The coronavirus test sites at Marlins Park and Hard Rock Stadium reopened Wednesday with a new type of rapid testing available.
‘Doom Scrolling’: Survey Finds Social Media Users Changing Habits Because Of Rising Tensions
During this unprecedented time in our country, new research shows our social media habits are changing.
PIX: Zoo Miami Tiger Undergoes Fertility Exam
2020 Celebrity Deaths
'Toughest Test These Guys Have Faced So Far,' Says Dottie Pepper On PGA Championship At TPC Harding Park
The PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park begins an incredible 11-month stretch for the PGA Tour, with career-making possibilities.
Amanda Balionis On 2020 PGA Championship At TPC Harding Park: 'The Ball Is Not Going To Go As Far As We're Used To Seeing The Last Six Weeks'
The CBS Sports golf reporter discusses this week's PGA Championship, the first major of the season, and how the course and weather will challenge players.
Islanders Score 4-2 Win Over Panthers
Jordan Eberle scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, and the New York Islanders rallied to a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers.
PIX: Renderings Of 'The Outdoor Theaters' At Hard Rock Stadium
Weather
Top Donut Shops In South Florida
Do you love donuts? Who doesn't? Then why not check out our top spots for donuts in South Florida
5 Delightful Doggies To Adopt Now In Miami
Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some lovable pups up for adoption? There are dozens of endearing dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami.
Industry Spotlight: Transportation Companies Hiring Big In Miami
Miami's transportation industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 166 new jobs over the past week and 634 in the last month, ranking fourth among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.
Apartments For Rent In Miami: What Will $1,400 Get You?
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami? We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $1,400/month.
Cheapest Apartments For Rent In Downtown, Miami
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Downtown are hovering around $1,895, compared to a $1,850 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.
The 4 Best Fast Food Spots In Miami
Craving fast food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fast-food spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
Primary Election Voter Guide 2020
Sponsored By
CAMPAIGN 2020
PRIMARY ELECTION AUGUST 18, 2020
VOTER INFORMATION
MIAMI-DADE
BROWARD
MONROE
Elections Dept
Elections Dept
Elections Dept
Sample Ballots
Sample Ballots
Sample Ballots
Where To Vote
Where To Vote
Where To Vote
Register To Vote
Register To Vote
Register To Vote
Early Voting
Early Voting
Early Voting
Vote By Mail
Vote By Mail
Vote By Mail
Election Calendar
Election
C
alendar
Election Calendar
Check Your Registration
Check Your Registration
Check Your Registration
Voting FAQ’s
Voting FAQ’s
Voting FAQ’s
Voter Information Guide
(pdf)
Voter Information Guide
(pdf)
Voter Information Guide
(pdf)
Provisional Ballots
Provisional Ballots