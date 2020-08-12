MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11:00 a.m. on August 12, 2020.
FLORIDA: 550,901 confirmed cases
- One-Day increase: 8,109
- Total Florida Deaths: 8,897
- New Deaths: 212 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 31,947
- Total Tests: 4,093,972
- Negative Test Results: 3,536,678
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 10.10%
MIAMI-DADE: 139,271 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- One-Day Increase: 4,141 (*See Tweet from Fla. Dept. of Health*)
- Total Deaths: 1,939
- New Deaths: 30 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 6,485
- Total Tests: 710,504
- Negative: 569,436
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 14.49%
(2/2)Therefore, this backlog severely skews today’s daily report for Miami-Dade & is not reflective of current trends. Once DOH was informed of this testing data backlog, we immediately reached out to Niznik Lab & we are investigating the matter, along with Miami-Dade leadership.
— Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) August 12, 2020
BROWARD: 64,080 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 475
- Total Deaths: 859
- New Deaths: 3 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 4,147
- Total Tests: 445,709
- Negative: 380,847
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 10.07%
MONROE: 1,556 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 8
- Total Deaths: 13
- New Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 102
- Total Tests: 13,962
- Negative: 12,393
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 10.44%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 5,151,369 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 164,690 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 20,391,697 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 743,724
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
