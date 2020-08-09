Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus Deaths, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11:45 a.m. on August 9, 2020.

FLORIDA: 532,806 confirmed cases

  • One-Day increase: 6,229
  • Total Florida Deaths: 8,315
  • New Deaths: 77 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 30,505
  • Total Tests: 3,991,826
  • Negative Test Results: 3,452,857
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 14.06%

MIAMI-DADE: 132,461 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • One-Day Increase: 1,233
  • Total Deaths: 1,865
  • New Deaths: 27 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 6,235
  • Total Tests: 682,232
  • Negative: 548,078
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 15.12%

BROWARD: 62,268 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 695
  • Total Deaths: 803
  • New Deaths: 14 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 3,848
  • Total Tests: 434,122
  • Negative: 371,103
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 10.71%

MONROE: 1,526 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 14
  • Total Deaths: 13
  • New Deaths: 0  *(Reported in last 24 hours)
  • Resident Hospitalizations: 94
  • Total Tests: 13,711
  • Negative: 12,173
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 11.92%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 5,002,523 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 162,455 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 19,680,042 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 727,777
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

RELATED:
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask

Comments