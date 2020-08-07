Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11:00 a.m. on August 7, 2020.
FLORIDA: 518,075 confirmed cases
- One-Day increase: 7,686
- Total Florida Deaths: 8,051
- New Deaths: 180 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 29,730
- Total Tests: 3,863,276
- Negative Test Results: 3,346,947
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 10.73%
MIAMI-DADE: 129,409 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- One-Day Increase: 1,732
- Total Deaths: 1,809
- New Deaths: 25 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 6,114
- Total Tests: 662,388
- Negative: 533,046
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 16%
BROWARD: 60,746 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 688
- Total Deaths: 782
- New Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 3,660
- Total Tests: 421,472
- Negative: 360,684
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 11.2%
MONROE: 1,456 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 18
- Total Deaths: 13
- New Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 93
- Total Tests: 13,040
- Negative: 11,590
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 111.99%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 4,888,070 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 160,157 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 19,135,088 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 715,681
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
