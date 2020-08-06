MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Reina Ozbay, an 11-year-old girl from Parkland who sings the National Anthem every morning on CBS4 at 4:30 a.m., has won an international contest hosted by Kevin Hart called Mars Shot.

Hart teamed with the United Arab Emirates brand to promote their country and space odyssey.

The campaign encouraged people from all over the globe to post their wildest dreams via Instagram, and win over the public. The winners were announced by Hart, live on Instagram.

“I’m still so speechless it’s just really, just wow!” Reina said during a Zoom interview.

Out of hundreds of thousands of global entries, Reina is one of three winners selected from their entry video.

In her video, she expressed a desire to use her singing voice, and collaborate to write an inspirational song, enlist a global virtual choir all to aid the battle against human trafficking.

“My dream has always been to help fight human trafficking, using my voice to help give a voice to those who don’t have one,” Reina stated.

It’s a tough topic, particularly for her age. Reinas’s mom, Petrell Ozbay was surprised, but not shocked.

“She said ‘I have to do this, like I know what I want to do’ and I said ‘ok.’ Yes, the topic is very serious topic, you don’t say ‘human trafficking’ lightly. Reina is just an incredible soul. I’ve always known she’s going to do big things – but not now- she’s just 11!”

While they wait on the next steps for the project, Reina continues honing her skills and looking up to her influences across several genres.

“From the opera world I love Andrea Bocelli, from the pop world I love Sia and Rhianna. I love Shakira, J Lo is my queen! I look up to her,” she explained.

Reina is wise beyond her years. That wisdom coupled with her talent and her passion to help others has already made her a shining star.

Reina’s rendition of the National Anthem can be heard on CBS4 right before the 4:30 a.m news Monday through Friday. On Saturday, just before 6 a.m. and it’s played ahead of CBS4 News Sunday Morning at 7 a.m.