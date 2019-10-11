MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You may not recognize her, but if you’re an early riser, you may be familiar with her voice.

In many ways, Reina Ozby is a typical South Florida girl. She lives in Parkland with her mom, dad, and her younger brother.

But Reina is also the voice behind the National Anthem video South Floridians wake up to on CBS4.

“I’ve really been singing before I could talk. My mom said that when she had the TV on when I was little I would hum the tune,” said Reina. “I sing all the time at school, not sure my teacher enjoys that but I sing all the time.”

The petite 10-year-old with a powerhouse voice is also an actress who has performed lead roles in musical theater since kindergarten.

“In the little mermaid I was Ursula and I had so much fun with that, she’s this big character, a lot of personality,” said Reina. “I was also Mary Poppins, I enjoyed that one very much.”

Working with her voice coach for four years now, Reina is honing her skills, technique, and repertoire, from classical cross-over to opera.

“She’s just on it. She practices, she understands what she’s doing vocally, she listens more. This is something that doesn’t come around a lot. It’s something special in my life and special to be a part of,“ said Reina’s voice coach Rachal Solomon Bautista.

You definitely hear something special in Reina’s rendition of the National Anthem, broadcast daily on CBS4.

A sweet 5th grader, who finds math difficult and loves her puppy, Reina really loves to make people happy with her gift. She just wrapped a studio recording of her favorite song “Angel.”

“It’s by Sarah McLachlan and I love that song because it’s for someone who is having a bad day and I want to help someone whose having a bad day, so that’s why I really like that song.”

A heavenly voice with earthly goals.

“I want to be it all, singer, actress, songwriter and I just want to be it all,” she said. “I would really love to sing with Andrea Bocelli, that is just my dream.”

Reina is both humble and grateful to her family and supporters.

“I’m really grateful for my mom, she’s such a great role model, always there for me and I love her so much,” she said.

So when can you listen to Reina’s rendition of the National Anthem? Just tune in to CBS4 right before the 4:30 a.m news Monday through Friday. On Saturday watch just before 6 a.m. and it’s played ahead of CBS4 News Sunday Morning at 7 a.m.