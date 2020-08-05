Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11:00 a.m. on August 5, 2020.
FLORIDA: 502,739 confirmed cases
- One-Day increase: 5,409
- Total Florida Deaths: 7,751
- New Deaths: 225 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Resident Hospitalizations: 28,573
- Total Tests: 3,820,683
- Negative Test Results: 3,312,143
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 11.23%
MIAMI-DADE: 125,949 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- One-Day Increase: 1,190
- Total Deaths: 1,775
- New Deaths: 51 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 5,911
- Total Tests: 651,023
- Negative: 524,664
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 16.77%
BROWARD: 59,354 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 401
- Total Deaths: 783
- New Deaths: 18 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 3,498
- Total Tests: 414,613
- Negative: 354,971
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 12.04%
MONROE: 1,404 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 15
- Total Deaths: 13
- New Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 24 hours)
- Hospitalizations: 90
- Total Tests: 12,732
- Negative: 11,333
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 12.57%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 4,773,775 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 156,874 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 18,579,615 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 701,544
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
