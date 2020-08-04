MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a missing mother, whose toddler was found wandering alone, continues to demand answers.

It’s been more than a week since 2-year-old Kamdyn was found wondering alone outside an apartment complex in Miramar.

Nine days later, there are still no answers about how he got there or what happened to his mom Leila Cavett.

“Every day that goes passes she could be in more and more danger and we just don’t even know it. We have no answers. We cannot get a hold of her in the slightest,” said Leila’s sister Tyuania Cavett.

Tyuania and the rest of Leila’s family are desperate for answers and new clues, wondering why she was even in South Florida in the first place. She lives in Georgia.

“We’re still looking, we have posters printed off. We have people down there who are trying to get search parties together and even people in Georgia that are still looking out,” explained her sister.

“I just want you to know I love you,” said her father Curtis Cavett.

Her dad is in South Florida too conducting his own search. He said Leila would never leave Kamdyn.

“He’s everything to her,” he said. “Kamdyn is her life. “That’s the love of her life. She’s never going to leave him, never.”

Leila’s truck was found last week in Hollywood in a Walmart parking lot at 441 and Hollywood Blvd. Police have not released any information about it but did say they believe the 21-year-old woman is in danger and are concerned for her safety.

The family has been working for more than a week to get in touch with Kamdyn. They’re finally getting a couple of video calls.

“The fact that he hasn’t seen any familiar faces in nearly two weeks is probably scaring him because he’s still a baby, he doesn’t know anyone down there,” said Tyuania.

The family is holding out hope that Kamdyn, and all of them, will see Leila again soon.

“Not a single part of me has lost faith. God is going to bring her home. She’s perfectly fine. I know she’s probably scared as every right now, but I’m not losing hope,” said Tyuania.

If you have any information about where Leila Cavett may be, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. And remember, you can remain anonymous.