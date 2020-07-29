MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – The Hollywood Police department is taking over the case of missing mother, Leila Cavett, whose toddler was found wandering all alone in Miramar over the weekend.

Police say the 21-year-old Cavett was last seen in Hollywood and they believe she is in danger and are concerned for her safety.

Police say Cavett was last seen driving a mid-to-late 90s white Chevy Silverado 3500, with a red tailgate and a “Baby on Board” sign on the passenger window.

Cavett’s 2-year-old son Kamdyn was found wandering alone in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Pembroke Road and SW 68th Avenue in Miramar.

The child is now in foster care.

His three aunts and grandmother traveled from Jasper, Alabama to South Florida on Tuesday to try and see him and learn more about what happened to Leila.

“I just want to know my sister is OK,” said Gina Lewis, Leila’s sister, on Tuesday.

Lewis also said Cavett lives in Dawsonville, Georgia and her family is unsure why Cavett would be in South Florida.

“We don’t know of her having any friends or any family out here to be out here in the first place,” Lewis said. “We’re not really sure what’s going on.”

Lewis added it is out of character for her sister to be without her son.

Family members told CBS4 they have attempted to contact Cavett on her cell phone, but after several rings, no one picks up. The woman’s grandmother was the final person to have any communication with her through a Facebook message on July 26, according to family members. They said Cavett had no plans to come to Florida.

Cavett’s family said they are remaining positive as the search for her continues. Police have not confirmed if they believe foul play is involved.

The family told CBS4 that Cavett is single and does not have a relationship with her son’s father.

“Everyone is concerned, we just want you home,” said Lewis.